 UFC head says fight in Hawaii in the works
December 30, 2017 | 67° | Check Traffic

UFC head says fight in Hawaii in the works

By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
Posted on December 30, 2017 12:05 am  Updated on  December 29, 2017 at 11:34 pm
The UFC has always found a reason not to hold an event in Hawaii. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –