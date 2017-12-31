 Shooting leaves 1 deputy dead in suburban Denver
December 31, 2017 | 70° | Check Traffic

Top News

Shooting leaves 1 deputy dead in suburban Denver

By Associated Press
December 31, 2017
Updated December 31, 2017 7:01am
ADVERTISING

DENVER >> Authorities in Colorado say one deputy has died and four others were wounded, along with two civilians, in a shooting in suburban Denver.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said via Twitter that the shooting happened after deputies were called to the scene of a domestic disturbance in Highlands Ridge early Sunday. The suspected gunman was also shot and is believed to be dead and “no longer a threat.”

The shootings happened at an apartment complex 16 miles south of Denver.

A hospital where three people were taken for treatment says those people suffered noncritical injuries. Another nearby hospital said it received four patients but wouldn’t release their conditions.

PREVIOUS STORY
Throngs expected for flashy, frigid Times Square ball drop
NEXT STORY
List bans ‘fake news,’ ‘covfefe’ and ‘let me ask you this’
Comments (1)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING