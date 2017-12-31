Senior accused of sexually assaulting girl is arrested in Waianae

A 79-year-old man accused of continuously sexually assaulting a girl was arrested Saturday in Waianae.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

A 79-year-old man accused of continuously sexually assaulting a girl was arrested Saturday in Waianae.

Albert Mejia was arrested shortly after 7 p.m. at the Maili Cove apartment complex. His bail was set at $100,000.

He was indicted Dec. 19 on one count of first-degree sexual assault, three counts of third-degree sexual assault and one count of continuous sexual assault of a minor under 14.

Court records say Mejia sexually assaulted the girl for several years from 2009 to 2013. The girl turned 18 in 2016.

Honolulu CrimeStoppers Coordinator Sgt. Chris Kim told KHON2 that Mejia was the boyfriend of a member of the victim’s family.