 Senior accused of sexually assaulting girl is arrested in Waianae
December 31, 2017 | 78° | Check Traffic

Top News

Senior accused of sexually assaulting girl is arrested in Waianae

By Star-Advertiser staff
December 31, 2017
Updated December 31, 2017 2:19pm
ADVERTISING

A 79-year-old man accused of continuously sexually assaulting a girl was arrested Saturday in Waianae.

Albert Mejia was arrested shortly after 7 p.m. at the Maili Cove apartment complex. His bail was set at $100,000.

He was indicted Dec. 19 on one count of first-degree sexual assault, three counts of third-degree sexual assault and one count of continuous sexual assault of a minor under 14.

Court records say Mejia sexually assaulted the girl for several years from 2009 to 2013. The girl turned 18 in 2016.

Honolulu CrimeStoppers Coordinator Sgt. Chris Kim told KHON2 that Mejia was the boyfriend of a member of the victim’s family.

PREVIOUS STORY
Ohio’s move to toss inactive voters from rolls goes to court
NEXT STORY
Maui man dies several days after dirt bike crash
Comments (7)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING