Maui fire injures man, damages home

An 83-year-old disabled man was burned Saturday while being rescued by neighbors from a house fire that caused more than $150,000 in damage, Maui firefighters said today.

The fire started about 10:10 p.m. at a home on Hale Malia Place in Napili, said Maui Fire Department spokesman Edward Taomoto.

An occupant discovered the fire and alerted four other family members in the home. Neighbors helped carry the elderly man from the home, but he sustained moderate burns to his body while he was being carried out.

He was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center in stable condition. No one else was hurt.

Taomoto said firefighters arrived to find a detached garage engulfed in flames in front of the home.

Crews brought the fire under control by 10:24 p.m. and extinguished it about midnight.

Damage to the 500-square-foot garage and main house was estimated at $160,000, including $30,000 damage to the contents.

The cause could not be determined.