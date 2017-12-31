 Maui man dies several days after dirt bike crash
December 31, 2017 | 76° | Check Traffic

Top News

Maui man dies several days after dirt bike crash

Star-Advertiser staff
December 31, 2017
Updated December 31, 2017 2:01pm
ADVERTISING

A 52-year-old Kula man died Saturday about a week after a dirt bike crash on Maui.

Honolulu police said the man was transported to an Oahu hospital for treatment of his injuries sustained in a Dec. 24 crash. He died about 4:35 p.m. Saturday.

Maui police said the crash involved a dirt bike and a 2005 Honda multi-purpose vehicle on Lower Kula Road.

The driver of the Honda was making a left turn onto Pulehuiki Road when he struck the dirt bike rider who was coming from the opposite direction, police said.

A 52-year-old Kula man, who was driving the Honda, sustained minor injuries and was released at the scene.

The dirt bike rider was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition.

PREVIOUS STORY
Senior accused of sexually assaulting girl is arrested in Waianae
NEXT STORY
Maui fire injures man, damages home
Comments (1)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING