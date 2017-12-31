Maui man dies several days after dirt bike crash

A 52-year-old Kula man died Saturday about a week after a dirt bike crash on Maui.

Honolulu police said the man was transported to an Oahu hospital for treatment of his injuries sustained in a Dec. 24 crash. He died about 4:35 p.m. Saturday.

Maui police said the crash involved a dirt bike and a 2005 Honda multi-purpose vehicle on Lower Kula Road.

The driver of the Honda was making a left turn onto Pulehuiki Road when he struck the dirt bike rider who was coming from the opposite direction, police said.

A 52-year-old Kula man, who was driving the Honda, sustained minor injuries and was released at the scene.

The dirt bike rider was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition.