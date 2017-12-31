 Big Isle woman safe in kidnap case
December 31, 2017 | 72° | Check Traffic

Big Isle woman safe in kidnap case

By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on December 31, 2017 12:05 am  Updated on  December 30, 2017 at 10:49 pm
A Hawaii island woman was in the hospital Saturday evening after she was allegedly kidnapped from a home in Puna. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –