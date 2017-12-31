Happy New Year 2018

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Fireworks illuminate the sky over Waikiki on Sunday, December 31, 2017 in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Fireworks illuminate the sky over Waikiki on Sunday, December 31, 2017 in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Fireworks illuminate the sky over downtown Honolulu on Sunday, December 31, 2017 in Hawaii.
Fireworks illuminate the sky over downtown Honolulu on Sunday, December 31, 2017 in Hawaii.
Contrails from an exploding nearby aerial rocket paint the sky over downtown Honolulu on Sunday, December 31, 2017 in Hawaii.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Nolan Miyahira performed with Ryugen Taiko at the Town Center of Mililani New Year's Eve Pineapple Drop on Sunday.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Mike Love was one of the featured artists who performed at the Town Center of Mililani New Year's Eve Pineapple Drop on Sunday.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Ren Miyahira, 5, performed with Ryugen Taiko at the Town Center of Mililani New Year's Eve Pineapple Drop on Sunday.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Members from the Asian Lion Dance Team weaved their way throught the crowd at the Town Center of Mililani New Year's Eve Pineapple Drop on Sunday.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Amie Smith, 3, reacted to the performance by the Asian Lion Dance Team at the Town Center of Mililani New Year's Eve Pineapple Drop on Sunday.