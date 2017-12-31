 Punahou defends home court
December 31, 2017 | 72° | Check Traffic

Punahou defends home court

By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
Posted on December 31, 2017 12:05 am  Updated on  December 30, 2017 at 11:52 pm
A potential offensive blockbuster turned into a defensive duel, which suited Cole Arceneaux just fine. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –