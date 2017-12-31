Destinations for the new year

Expand your horizons during 2018. Here are five places to consider in the year ahead.

Death Valley, Calif.

Prepare to be amazed by our largest national park outside of Alaska. California’s Death Valley spreads over 5,000 square miles of spare desert and occasionally snow-tinged mountains. It’s a landscape of striking contrasts, where springs flow from an otherwise dusty desert floor, the occasional downpour brings forth a sea of wildflowers and the dark sky offers stargazers a glittering treasure trove. Craft a perfect stay, filled with history and adventure, as you play golf below sea level, explore salt flats, ancient geological formations, chiseled canyons and the lowest point in the Western Hemisphere — Badwater Basin.

Contact:

VisitCalifornia.com; nps.gov/deva/index.htm; Xanterra.com.

Denver

The Mile-High metropolis, known for its bounty of sunny days, a strong cultural vibe, artsy neighborhoods and a flourishing foodie scene, continues to up the ante on Rocky Mountain good times. Denver’s historic Beaux Arts Union Station, reinvented as a social gathering place, also houses bike, taxi, rail and bus lines connecting the city center to outlying areas. Stay onsite, in one of the Crawford Hotel’s rail-themed guest rooms and choose from an array of tempting dining options and shops, including the Tattered Cover, a popular indie bookstore. The station’s Grand Hall is a vibrant spot where families play shuffleboard and enjoy snacks, conversation and the parade of people passing through.

Contact:

Denver.org; unionstationindenver.com

The Caribbean

Choose an island. Board a cruise ship. Or, volunteer your time. Comprising 32 countries and more than 700 islands, islets, reefs and cays, this sun-drenched region has long offered adventure, discovery and culture, to the delight of enthusiastic travelers. While hurricanes Irma and Maria wreaked havoc on many island resorts, hotels and marinas, nearly 70 percent emerged from the storms unscathed. Visit areas that were spared or be among the first to return to those islands that suffered the most. Either way, your tourism dollars and smiling faces will be welcome.

Contact:

Cruising.org; CaribbeanTravel.com

Alaska

The largest and our most sparsely populated state, Alaska is known for its diverse terrain, beckoning adventuresome hikers, bikers, kayakers and skiers. Expect wondrous sheets of topaz ice, narrow fjords, brown bears fishing for salmon and humpback whales breeching in the distance. Find your way to Russian cathedrals, Tsimshian villages, quirky small towns and eight national parks including Denali. Explore via scenic byways, by boat, rail or on foot for a greater understanding of why they call Alaska the Great Land.

Contact:

TravelAlaska.com; NPS.gov

Whistler, British Columbia

Two hours north of Vancouver, nestled within the Coast Mountains, Whistler is a year-round favorite for active families. Skiers and boarders will be attracted by the side-by-side mountains, Whistler and Blackcomb, served by one of the world’s largest networks of high-speed chairlifts and a snow season long enough to encourage repeat visits. As a result of their recent acquisition, Whistler Blackcomb is now accessible with Vail Resort’s popular Epic Pass. Beyond the slopes you’ll find an energy-rich base village where restaurants, shopping and apres enthusiasm beckon. During the warmer months, golf, hiking, biking and spa time are on the menu.

Contact:

Whistler.com