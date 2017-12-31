Several Las Vegas projects set for 2018

After a relative lull in new projects last year, expectations are high for the beginning of a new wave of projects in 2018, though emphasis at the start will be on transformations of existing resorts.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

After a relative lull in new projects last year, expectations are high for the beginning of a new wave of projects in 2018, though emphasis at the start will be on transformations of existing resorts.

Biggest among them will be the conversion of the Monte Carlo to Park MGM, but big renovations are also underway at Palace Station with a $115 million project in progress and the Palms ($485 million). The referenced transformation of the Monte Carlo will be completed in April, so for the first time four years (SLS in 2014) there’ll be a “new” casino on the Boulevard. Other highlights in 2018 figure to include the start of construction on Resorts World Las Vegas, Steve Wynn’s Paradise Park, the secretive 18 Fremont downtown, and the Las Vegas Raiders stadium.

WSOP to play through: The schedule for the 2018 World Series of Poker has been released. The meet will begin May 30 and run through July 17.

The biggest news is that there will be no break in the Main Event, which will now play all the way through to a champion. Last year there was a two-day break before final-table play, following nine years of delaying the final table until November.

Lotus is back: The new location of Lotus of Siam has finally opened at 620 E. Flamingo. The renowned Thai restaurant has been closed since September, when the roof collapsed at the original Commercial Center restaurant, which continues to be repaired and is expected to reopen around February.

Question: Can you tell us anything about a robot that’s “working” at one of the casinos?

Answer: Robots have shown up in two places recently, but neither is in a casino. A 4-foot-tall “humanoid robot” toting a tablet has taken residence in Mandarin Oriental’s 23rd-floor Sky Lobby. The “female” robot, Pepper, doesn’t move around or talk, but uses the tablet to answer questions from guests.

And a new bar called Tipsy Robot has opened in the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood. The bar is “manned” by two robots, each with the ability to make 120 drinks per hour.

For more information about Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.