Wish You Were Here, Dec. 31

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser wants your best vacation photo! It can be shot on staycation or anywhere in the world. Each Sunday, a selection of photos will be featured in the Star-Advertiser’s Travel section and at staradvertiser.com. At the end of each month, judges will select their favorite photo for a $100 cash prize.
SHARE
Travelers viewed the glaciers from a hot tub aboard Ruby Princess in Glacier Bay, Alaska. Photo by Gwen Martin.
While backpacking through Southeast Asia, Mark Melchor stopped at Ko Phi Phi Island and took a photo of the long-nose boats.
DJ captured his sister Tyler walking on a wall on the island of Santorini in Greece. Photo submitted by Jade Ching
ADVERTISING
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser wants your best vacation photo! It can be shot on staycation or anywhere in the world. Each Sunday, a selection of photos will be featured in the Star-Advertiser’s Travel section and at staradvertiser.com. At the end of each month, judges will select their favorite photo for a $100 cash prize.