 Firefighters discover woman’s body in Hanapepe ditch
Firefighters discover woman's body in Hanapepe ditch

By Star-Advertiser staff
January 1, 2018
Updated January 1, 2018 3:29pm
Kauai police are investigating the unattended death of a woman following a brush fire in Hanapepe on Sunday night.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Kauai firefighters responded to a report of a brush fire along Kaumualii Highway in the vicinity of mile marker 18 in Hanapepe. Upon extinguishing the fire, they discovered a woman’s body in a ditch along the highway.

As a result, police closed the eastbound lane of Kaumualii Highway and alternated traffic through the westbound lane until about 11 p.m.

An autopsy is being scheduled to identify the woman and determine the cause of her death.

Kauai police are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to call assistant chief of the investigative services bureau Bryson Ponce at 241-1681 or police dispatch at 241-1711.

A dog described as a black Labrador retriever mix was also found roaming the area near the victim on Sunday night. Anyone who may have seen this dog on Sunday is asked to contact police, as it may lead to more information pertinent to the case.

