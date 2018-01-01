Kumu Hula, former Miss Hawaii robbed at gunpoint in Mililani home

Four armed robberies on New Year’s Eve in Honolulu were reported to police, including one incident involving Kumu Hula Iwalani Walsh-Tseu and her daughter, Miss Hawaii USA 2009 Aureana Tseu.

Walsh-Tseu reported on Facebook that she was robbed at gunpoint in her Mililani home and tied up along with her daughter and a niece. Walsh-Tseu reported that assailants entered the home’s back door at about 6:30 p.m. and fled with jewelry.

KHON-TV said the Tseu family pegged the value of what was stolen at nearly $1 million.

The Honolulu Police Department reported that four men entered a Mililani home at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 31, and two of them brandished dangerous instruments while demanding money and jewelry. No one was arrested and an investigation is under way.

Elsewhere, two men in Waianae reported being robbed at 10 p.m. by male suspects who fled in a vehicle, according to police.

In Kalihi, HPD reported that a male suspect robbed a convenience store at 2:35 a.m. on Dec. 31 and fled on foot.

Another convenience store robbery occurred near midnight on Dec. 31 in Waikiki, and police arrested a 24-year-old woman about two hours later.