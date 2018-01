A 47-year-old man was arrested Monday for allegedly assaulting a 13-year-old-boy in Salt Lake last week.

According to police, the victim sustained “substantial bodily injury” in an assault that occurred on Dec. 28.

The man was arrested at 7:45 a.m. and taken into custody. Police are continuing to investigate.