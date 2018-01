A 40-year-old man had a finger blown off when an aerial firework exploded in his hand on Hawaii island Sunday night.

Firefighters responding to a call at a Hilo home Sunday at 9:24 p.m. arrived to find the man in the front yard with his right index finger amputated. An aerial firework had accidentally exploded while he was holding it, the fire department said.

Paramedics transported the man to the hospital.