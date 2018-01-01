 Shark bites woman at Laniakea Beach
By Star-Advertiser staff
January 1, 2018
Updated January 1, 2018 10:00am
A woman surfing at Laniakea Beach on Oahu’s North Shore was bitten by a shark shortly after 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, according to city Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Services Division officials.

A shark warning sign has been posted in the area, which affects Chun’s Reef. Lifeguards are patrolling the area by personal watercraft to warn beachgoers and oceangoers of the incident. The woman, 54, appeared to have been bitten in the leg, and was transported by Emergency Medical Services paramedics to the hospital in stable condition.

City officials will make a further assessment at noon.

