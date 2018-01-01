 Singer Carrie Underwood also injured her face in fall
Associated Press
January 1, 2018
Updated January 1, 2018 6:27pm

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Carrie Underwood performs "Softly and Tenderly" in Nashville, Tenn. in November. Country singer Underwood is bringing in 2018 by sharing more details about more injuries that she suffered after a fall that broke her wrist.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. >> Country singer Carrie Underwood is bringing in 2018 by sharing more details about more injuries that she suffered after a fall that broke her wrist.

In a blog post to fans on New Year’s Day Underwood says she sustained a facial injury that required 40-50 stitches and that she’s “not quite looking the same.”

She says that she is grateful the injuries weren’t much worse and for the people who have helped her since the November accident. She also cautioned fans that she might not look the same when she’s ready to be seen on camera again.

“I’m hoping that, by then, the differences are minimal, but, again, I just don’t know how it’s all going to end up.”

Underwood also says she’ll be in the studio next week.

