Westbound H-1 lanes in Pearl City to close Tuesday night for sign work

Several lanes of the westbound H-1 freeway are scheduled for closure in Pearl City starting at 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to the state transportation department.

Three lanes will be closed between the Kaonohi Street overpass and the Pearl City/Waimalu offramp (Exit 10) from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. nightly, Tuesday, Jan. 2, through Friday, Jan. 5. Crews will be performing overhead sign work.

If necessary, a fourth lane will be closed between the hours of midnight and 4:30 a.m.

Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of the closures. Roadwork information will be posted on the HDOT website.