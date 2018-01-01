Woman seeks culprits who threw breadfruit at bus in Laie

A tourist is asking the public for help finding the culprits she said threw a breadfruit through a bus window, leaving her face bloodied and bruised on Oahu.

Valerie Zaugg of Utah was sitting on a tour bus leaving the Polynesian Cultural Center when a heavy breadfruit the size of a baseball crashed through a window and hit her in the face, she said.

A shard of glass went in her eye, she said.

The registered nurse said she felt fortunate she didn’t lose her eyesight, Hawaii News Now reported Sunday.

Before the incident, the driver had asked her to switch seats with a family with two small children, Zaugg said.

Had they not, the children could have been sitting in the seat where she was hit, she said.

Zaugg filed a police report, but as of Sunday, police had not arrested a suspect.