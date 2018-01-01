 Woman seeks culprits who threw breadfruit at bus in Laie
January 2, 2018 | 74° | Check Traffic

Top News

Woman seeks culprits who threw breadfruit at bus in Laie

Associated Press
January 1, 2018
Updated January 1, 2018 8:17pm
ADVERTISING

A tourist is asking the public for help finding the culprits she said threw a breadfruit through a bus window, leaving her face bloodied and bruised on Oahu.

Valerie Zaugg of Utah was sitting on a tour bus leaving the Polynesian Cultural Center when a heavy breadfruit the size of a baseball crashed through a window and hit her in the face, she said.

A shard of glass went in her eye, she said.

The registered nurse said she felt fortunate she didn’t lose her eyesight, Hawaii News Now reported Sunday.

Before the incident, the driver had asked her to switch seats with a family with two small children, Zaugg said.

Had they not, the children could have been sitting in the seat where she was hit, she said.

Zaugg filed a police report, but as of Sunday, police had not arrested a suspect.

PREVIOUS STORY
Fiber is good for you. Now scientists may know why.
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING