Hawaii Izumo Taisha hosts annual New Year’s Blessings. Thousands of Island families expected for Japanese tradition on New Year’s Day. Bishop Daiya Amano, of Hawaii Izumo Taisha, was busy with the blessing.
Bishop Daiya Amano, of Hawaii Izumo Taisha, was holding some aomori for blessing in the temple.
Matsumoto,
Shinichi, and Motoko Matsumoto bow their heads with kids, Kenneth and Hannah. The Matsumoto's are from HIlo, on the Big Island.
Matsumoto,
Naohiro and Miho Fujitani attend blessing.
Fireworks for New Years Eve at Honolulu Harbor.
Packers, with owner, Chaunce Lovett, attend blessing.
Chaunce Lovett, washes his dog's paws before going to temple for blessing.
Yukio Yoshimito, right, blesses visitors in a short ceremony on steps of the temple.
Shinichi, and Motoko Matsumoto with their kids, Kenneth and Hannah pick out some aomori. The Matsumoto's are from Hilo, on the Big Island.