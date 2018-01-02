 2 Maui fires blamed on fireworks
2 Maui fires blamed on fireworks

By Star-Advertiser staff
January 2, 2018
Updated January 2, 2018 1:59pm
A rubbish bin fire in Napili and a brush fire in Kahului are being blamed on fireworks after Maui firefighters responded to two brush fires and five rubbish bin fires from New Year’s Eve until Monday evening.

Maui firefighters said today at about 7:39 p.m. Sunday, a trash can next to a home on Wena Place in Napili that contained burned fireworks caught fire, causing $2,000 in damage to the home and two other trash cans that caught fire.

Then, at 9:02 p.m. Sunday, children were seen playing and running away from a brush fire that was smaller than 40 square feet that broke out on Polani Street in Kahalui.

