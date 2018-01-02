Big Isle police seek suspects in brazen kidnapping

Hawaii island police are asking for the public’s help finding two men and a woman wanted for questioning in connection with a kidnapping in Puna on Saturday.

At 12:31 p.m., officers responded to a call of a kidnapping from a He‘e Street address in Hawaiian Beaches. Witnesses reported that a 31-year-old woman staying at the residence was struck in the face with a tire iron before being forced into the trunk of a sedan at gunpoint.

The suspects took off with the victim in a sedan with a shattered back window.

At 5:30 p.m., one of the male suspects, Paul Alisa, 43, of Pahoa, was arrested after turning himself in at the Pahoa Police Station and taken to the Hilo Cellblock while detectives continued the investigation.

At 5:32 p.m., police were notified that the victim had been located at the He‘e Street residence. She was taken by ambulance to Hilo Medical Center, where she was treated and released for non-life threatening injuries.

At 10:15 p.m., Alisa was released from custody pending further investigation.

Police are still seeking three individuals in connection with this incident. Joshua Sosa is a 25-year-old Keaau man described as 5-foot-8, 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Claude Carvalho Jr. is a 32-year-old Pahoa man described as 6-foot, 210 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Nikki Nasario is a 26-year-old Pahoa woman described as 5-foot-1, 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

They may be driving a maroon 1998 Toyota sedan, with the license plate HCD 702, and a shattered back window.

The public is advised against approaching these individuals as police consider them to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone who may have information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311 or contact Det. Todd Pataray of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section by emailing him or calling him at 961-2382.