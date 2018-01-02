 Coast Guard seeks owner of paddleboard found adrift off Maui
By Star-Advertiser staff
January 2, 2018
Updated January 2, 2018 10:43am

  • COURTESY U.S. COAST GUARD / PETTY OFFICER 3RD CLASS AMANDA LEVASSEUR

The U.S. Coast Guard is seeking the public’s help identifying the owner of a red paddleboard, which was found adrift two miles off Maalaea Bay, Maui on Tuesday.

A good Samaritan notified the Coast Guard of the unmanned paddleboard at about 6:52 a.m. Tuesday.

The Coast Guard Station Maui launched a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew to search the area along with shore. Coast Guard Sector Honolulu issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners to keep a sharp lookout eye for signs of distress.

There are currently no reports of missing persons in the area.

Anyone with information that may help identify the owner of the paddleboard is asked to contact Sector Honolulu at 842-2600.

The Coast Guard recommends that owners of watersports equipment write their name and phone number on their gear. Free “If Found” decals are available at local harbormasters, through the Coast Guard Auxiliary, from Honolulu Sail and Power Squadron offices and at select marine retail and supply stores.

