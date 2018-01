Police have reopened all lanes of the Pali Highway after a critical accident Tuesday evening.

At 8:12 p.m., paramedics treated and transported a 22-year-old woman in critical condition from the scene of a 2-car accident, according to Emergency Medical Services. Two other people refused transport.

The city had issued an alert of lane closures at 8:42 p.m. and sent an alert at 12:49 a.m. that all lanes had been reopened.