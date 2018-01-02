 Disabled man, 83, burned in West Maui garage fire
By Star-Advertiser staff
January 2, 2018
Updated January 2, 2018 8:12am
An 83-year-old, disabled man suffered moderate burns while being carried out of his Napili home in West Maui by neighbors while the home’s detached garage burned, Maui firefighters said today.

Five adult family members were home when the fire broke out at 10:09 p.m. Saturday, firefighters said.

The injured man was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center in stable condition.

Firefighters arrived at Hale Malia Place at 10:15 p.m. and found the garage fully engulfed. They had the fire under control at 10:24 p.m. and extinguished around midnight Sunday.

The cause was undetermined.

Damage to the 500-square-foot garage and nearby main house was estimated at $130,000. The value of lost contents was estimated at $30,000.

