Peace activist to stage monthly protests alongside siren tests

Palolo peace activist Wally Inglis, 80, said he plans today to lead the first of a scheduled monthly protest from 11:30 a.m. to noon at the Father Damien statue outside the state Capitol to coincide with the monthly tests.

“We’re saying there is really no defense against nuclear weapons,” Inglis said this morning. “Our message is that the only shelter is peace. The sirens are giving us the illusion that at some point we’re going to run into a shelter or go under a desk and we’ll be safe. We’re saying we should get rid of the weapons.”

Warning sirens across all islands are scheduled to go off at 11:45 a.m. today beginning with a one-minute, steady “Attention Alert Signal” followed by a one-minute, wailing “Attack Warning Signal.”

Last month, 28 of the state’s 386 sirens malfunctioned during the monthly test that’s designed to warn residents and visitors of an impending emergency and an imminent attack such as a North Korean nuclear missile strike.

Last month, most of the malfunctioning sirens — 13 — were on Oahu, which has the most sirens of any island — 171, according to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency.

Seven of Hawaii island’s 83 sirens also had no sound or were out of service; Five of Maui’s 78 sirens malfunctioned, in addition to three of Kaui’s 54 sirens, according to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency.

“The Attention Alert Signal informs residents to turn on a radio or television for information and instruction for an impending emergency, or if in a coastal inundation area, evacuate to higher ground,” according to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency. “The Attack Warning Signal directs residents to seek immediate shelter and remain sheltered in place until an all-clear message is broadcast over radio or television.”

People around Oahu’s Campbell Industrial Park may also hear a whooping “European ambulance sound” that’s meant to warn of a hazardous materials incident.