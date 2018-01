Police were looking for three men, who were masked and armed when they reportedly robbed a 17-year-old boy early Tuesday morning at a Kaneohe home.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Police were looking for three men, who were masked and armed when they reportedly robbed a 17-year-old boy early Tuesday morning at a Kaneohe home.

The suspects were armed with a dangerous weapon when they entered the home at about 1 a.m. Tuesday and took items from the home, police said.

No one was arrested.

The case is classified as a first-degree robbery.