A “runaway siren” was reported this morning near Kahala near Wilson Elementary School ahead of this morning’s state-wide siren testing, scheduled for 11:45 a.m.

The city’s Department of Emergency Management reported at 8:17 a.m. today that it was notified of a “runaway siren activation.”

Technicians from the city and state are investigating.