Timberlake releasing new album ahead of Super Bowl performance

January 2, 2018

Tribune News Service
January 2, 2018
Updated January 2, 2018 11:58am
Justin Timberlake is getting back to nature — with a little help from Pharrell Williams, among others.

Timberlake tweeted Monday that his new album, “Man of the Woods,” is coming on Feb. 2 and said, “It’s personal.”

“This album is really inspired by my son, my wife, my family, but more so than any other album I’ve ever written, where I’m from,” he says in an outdoorsy video clip with the announcement that shows him walking in fields of snow, through rows of cornstalks and waist-deep in a lake.

It also shows him working in a recording studio and gives viewers a glimpse of Williams alongside him.

It’s been nearly five years since Timberlake’s previous album, “The 20/20 Experience,” was released in early 2013.

“Man of the Woods” is scheduled to land just three days before Timberlake gets the global spotlight with his performance at Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5, coming 14 years after his Super Bowl duet with Janet Jackson that included her notorious “wardrobe malfunction.”

