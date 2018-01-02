 2 revelers lose fingers in fireworks accidents
Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on January 2, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  January 1, 2018 at 10:30 pm
A 40-year-old man lost a finger in a fireworks-related incident when an aerial exploded in his hand on Hawaii island Sunday night. On Oahu another man had to have fingers amputated. Read More

