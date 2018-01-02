Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Former state Board of Education member Kim Coco Iwamoto is a Democrat running for lieutenant governor this year. A list of candidates for that office was incomplete in a story on Page A1 Monday.

>> The Year of the Dog Postal Service stamp — the first stamp of the New Year to be issued Jan. 11 — features a cut-paper design of a dog by the late Hawaii graphic design icon Clarence Lee. A story on Page B2 Saturday contained inaccurate information.