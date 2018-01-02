 Year’s first baby arrives ahead of schedule
January 2, 2018 | 74° | Check Traffic

Year’s first baby arrives ahead of schedule

By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
Posted on January 2, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  January 1, 2018 at 10:18 pm
Franklin Wilde Sanford Wilson arrived into the world with a bang — amid celebratory fireworks — at Maui Memorial Medical Center. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –