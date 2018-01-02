Create an online account to help plan your future

Taking control of your future is the first step in planning a long and happy retirement.

Social Security is making it faster and easier to do this with my Social Security.

With your own personal my Social Security account, you’ll get immediate access to your personal Social Security statement that has your earnings record and an estimate of your retirement benefits at age 62, at your full retirement age, and at age 70.

While you are online, you should verify that your earnings are correct, since we base your future benefits on your earnings record. You can do all of this and more at ssa.gov/myaccount.

When you open a my Social Security account, we protect your information by using strict identity verification and security features. The application process has built-in features to detect fraud and confirm your identity. Your personal my Social Security account can help you figure out how much more you might want to save for your future, but it can do a whole lot more.

For example, in the District of Columbia and more than 20 states, you can request a replacement Social Security card online — find out if you can at socialsecurity.gov/ssnumber.

Remember, we have many other valuable resources on our website. If you’re thinking about retiring at an age not shown on your statement, take control by using our Retirement Estimator.

The Retirement Estimator allows you to calculate your potential future Social Security benefits by changing variables such as retirement dates and future earnings.

You may discover that you’d rather wait another year or two before you retire, to earn a higher benefit. Or, you might see that this is the season for you to kiss that work stress goodbye and retire right now. To get instant, personalized estimates of your future benefits, go to socialsecurity.gov/estimator.

Being in control means steering your future in the direction you want.

Social Security’s online resources are here to help, day or night. Check out your own personal “control panel” at socialsecurity.gov/onlineservices.

Nicole Tiggemann is a spokeswoman for the Social Security Administration.