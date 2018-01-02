Menu
Kenny G at Blue Note Hawaii
PHOTOS BY KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
January 2, 2018
Contemporary jazz star returned to Honolulu on Dec. 27 to start a series of shows at Blue Note Hawaii that took the venue into 2018.
