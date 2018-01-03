Former federal prosecutor, Army ranger named isles’ interim U.S. Attorney

Kenji Price — a former federal prosecutor and Army Ranger who is now a director at the Honolulu law firm of Alston Hunt Floyd & Ing — has been appointed Interim U.S. Attorney for Hawaii by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the Justice Department announced today.

His appointment is effective Friday. He will face Senate confirmation.

Price, who grew up in Hawaii, currently focuses on white-collar criminal defense and commercial litigation. He previously was a partner of counsel at Carlsmith Ball in Honolulu and also served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Eastern District of New York.

He graduated from Gonzaga University in Washington and obtained his law degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law School.

Price was an officer in the Army and served for approximately four years with the 75th Ranger Regiment and the 173rd Airborne Brigade.

“Kenji Price is a former Army Ranger with two Bronze stars, and a former federal prosecutor who worked organized crime, public corruption, and international drug trafficking cases — including against the Sinaloa Cartel,” Sessions said in a statement. “He will bring this outstanding background to the job of Interim U.S. Attorney for Hawaii. I am confident he will excel in this role as he has in every other.”

Acting U.S. Attorney Elliot Enoki will resume his role as First Assistant U.S. Attorney, the Justice Department said. Enoki was named Acting U.S. Attorney in March.