 Hawaiian offer change fee waiver due to Northeast storm
January 3, 2018 | 76° | Check Traffic

Top News

Hawaiian offer change fee waiver due to Northeast storm

By Star-Advertiser staff
January 3, 2018
Updated January 3, 2018 6:34pm

  • COURTESY PHOTO

    Hawaiian Airlines passengers will be permitted a one-time reservation change due to the Northeast winter storm.

ADVERTISING

Passengers holding tickets for travel on Hawaiian Airlines or its codeshare flights to/from/via John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York between Thursday and Friday will be permitted a one-time reservation change with waiver of change fee due to the Northeast winter storm.

The change will be allowed provided that the ticket was issued on or before today, the affected flight is originally scheduled for travel Thursday and Friday and that the changes must be made and reticketed for new flights no later than Jan. 11.

All changes must be made by calling Hawaiian’s reservations department at 1-800-367-5320.

PREVIOUS STORY
Katherine Kealoha coerced man to lie to grand jury, charges say
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING