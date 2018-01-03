Hawaiian offer change fee waiver due to Northeast storm

Passengers holding tickets for travel on Hawaiian Airlines or its codeshare flights to/from/via John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York between Thursday and Friday will be permitted a one-time reservation change with waiver of change fee due to the Northeast winter storm.

The change will be allowed provided that the ticket was issued on or before today, the affected flight is originally scheduled for travel Thursday and Friday and that the changes must be made and reticketed for new flights no later than Jan. 11.

All changes must be made by calling Hawaiian’s reservations department at 1-800-367-5320.