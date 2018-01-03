Large sewage spill fouls Kaneohe Bay

The public is being warned to stay out of Kaneohe Bay near Nakao Place and Yacht Club Place after an estimated 30,000 gallons of sewage spilled into Kaneohe Bay.

Tree roots blocked a sewage line, causing the sewage to flow Tuesday from 46-130 Kiowai Street into a storm drain on Lilipuna Road and into Kaneohe Bay, state health officials said today.

The spill was stopped at 12:27 p.m. Tuesday but plumbers remain on the scene.

The Health Department said that warning signs will be posted in the area.