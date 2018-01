Police arrested a 57-year-old man suspected of robbing an 18-year-old woman this afternoon in Waikiki.

Police said the man allegedly threatened the woman with physical force at about 4:40 p.m. when trying to take her belongings.

Bystanders helped to detain the man until police arrived.

Police arrested him 10 minutes later on suspicion of second-degree robbery.