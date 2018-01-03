Police find stolen gun after shots fired in Makakilo

A 54-year-old man who allegedly fired an unregistered gun in Makakilo Tuesday night also was found with a second weapon that was stolen, police said.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possessing an unregistered firearm and for first-degree theft.

The shots were fired in a residential area between 7 p.m. and 7:50 p.m., police said.

The suspect was arrested without incident. During an investigation, police discovered that the original gun he allegedly fired was unregistered and then found the second gun that had been reported stolen.