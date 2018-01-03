State invites tech, ag enthusiasts to compete in AGathon

The Hawaii Technology Development Corporation is kicking off the state’s first agriculture-tech hackathon this Saturday in Waipahu.

Called AGathon, the free event is intended to enlist Hawaii’s growing startup, technology and developer community to create apps that change the processes used on farms and other agricultural endeavors to move the state towards greater food independence.

Coders, designers, developers, farmers and any engaged citizens are invited to compete in teams for cash prizes and mentorship from seasoned agtech entrepreneurs.

The idea is for technology innovators to collaborate with local farmers, researchers and agronomists to improve yields, increase efficiency and provide actionable data.

The AGathon 2018 Kickoff is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, when challenges will be pitched and teams formed, at the Hawaii Agriculture Research Center, 94-340 Kunia Road in Waipahu.

The Hackathon is from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. next Saturday, Jan. 13, and Demo Day and Awards from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14 at Impact Hub Honolulu at 1050 Queen St., No. 100.

For more information, or to register, visit htdc.org/events.