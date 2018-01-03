 Mayor Wright deal raises housing bar
January 3, 2018 | 71° | Check Traffic

Mayor Wright deal raises housing bar

Posted on January 3, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  January 2, 2018 at 7:17 pm
The redevelopment of the Mayor Wright Housing complex has been seen as a golden opportunity to narrow the gap between the demand for affordable rentals and the state’s capacity to fill it. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –