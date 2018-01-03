 Reunions
By Star-Advertiser staff
January 3, 2018
Updated January 3, 2018 8:50pm
CAMPBELL

>> Class of 1968: Updating contact information for reunion, Oct. 26-28. Info: susandebina@yahoo.com or visit the Facebook page of James Campbell High School Class of 1968.

>> Class of 1978: Updating mailing list for 40th-reunion events in September. Info: 226-7983, karen.crowell@yahoo.com.

>> James Campbell High School Alumni & Community Foundation: General membership and board meetings are held third Saturday monthly. Info: 372-3562, admin@jchsalumni.org or visit the Facebook page of JCHS Alumni & Community Foundation.

CASTLE

>> Class of 1970: Holding a celebration Sept. 1, Honey’s. Info: 778-5467, chs1970info@gmail.com, catsb777@aol.com.

FARRINGTON

>> Class of 1953: 65th reunion, March 25-30, Las Vegas. Info: 293-5406.

>> Class of 1957: Updating contact list. Info: 383-5658, 232-7499, 841-8555.

>> Class of 1961: “75th Birthday Celebration,” May 6, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Hawaii Okinawa Center, Legacy II Room. Info: 839-9840, 395-0274.

>> Class of 1963: Get-togethers, 11 a.m. third Wednesday monthly, Moanalua 99 (near Watanabe Bakery). Info: 833-3459.

>> Class of 1965: Monthly luncheons, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. third Friday monthly, Moanalua 99 Food Court (stage area). Info: 387-8547, kalihikids@gmail.com or mail to FHS ’65 Alumni Club, 877-1 Ala Lilikoi St., Honolulu 96818.

>> Class of 1968: 50th-reunion events include a school tour, golfing or bowling, karaoke, “reunion night” and alumni luncheon, Feb. 22-26. Info: 282-4201, 699-3435, fhs.govs68.friends@gmail.com.

>> Class of 1969: Get-togethers, 5:30 p.m. first Wednesday monthly, Golden City Restaurant.

>> Class of 1973: Updating contact information for 45th reunion in Las Vegas in November. Info: 387-8614, 848-1564.

ISLAND PARADISE SCHOOL

>> All classes: Updating contact information from students who attended the school (at Piikoi Street and Kapena Lane) for future reunions. Info: bobbynak14@gmail.com.

KAILUA

>> Class of 1966: 70th Birthday Bash, May 3-6. Events include deep-sea fishing, golfing, bowling, tours at Iolani Palace and Bishop Museum, Kualoa Ranch, party at Honey’s and a beach day. Info: kailua66.org.

KAIMUKI

>> Class of 1968: 50th reunion Sept. 15, 5-10 p.m., Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii. Info: 372-2012, classreport.org.

MOANALUA

>> Class of 1977: Holding a reunion March 10-11 in Honolulu. Info: 206-251-8663, moanaluahigh1977@gmail.com or visit the Facebook page of Moanalua High Class of 1977.

ROOSEVELT

>> Class of 1968: 50th-reunion events at the school campus, Elks Club in Waikiki and Ala Moana Hotel (dinner), July 26-28. Info: skhurd@hawaii.rr.com, mvcicogni@gmail.com, gkm002@aol.com.

>> Class of 1978: 40th reunion, April 28. Info: 255-2282, 1978RHS@gmail.com.

SAINT LOUIS SCHOOL

>> Class of 1970: Updating information for reunion event involving the installation of the Bronze Crusader plaque at the school, and upcoming 50th reunion in 2020. Info: 592-5043, bnuibe@hotmail.com.

WAIAKEA

>> Class of 1986: Updating contact information for 50th Birthday Bash in June. Info: waiakeahigh.1986@gmail.com.

WAIANAE

>> Class of 1968: Updating contact information for 50th reunion, March 17 in the school cafeteria; the class will be honored by the Waianae Alumni Association. Info: 372-5952, 696-3025, nu_health.wealth@yahoo.com, brunalam@live.com.

>> ’70s reunion: Updating contact information for a Waianae High School reunion for all Waianae graduating classes of the 1970s. Still seeking representatives from the classes of 1970, ’77 and ’78. For Class of ’71, email anniedistajo@ymail.com; Class of ’72, email susie3154@gmail.com, gesulga7@comcast.net or cecilia0312@gmail.com; Class of ’73, email candysuiso@seariderproductions.com, dpaakaula@aol.com, lynn@elite-mechanical.com, skush1030@gmail.com, cynthiamilles@hotmail.com or HDelaCruz@wcchc.com; Class of ’74, email krsouzaohana@gmail.com or jkakafox@yahoo.com; Class of ’75, email scaporoz@rcchawaii.org; Class of ’76, email aohoku@yahoo.com; Class of ’79, email celadmin@hawaii.rr.com.

WAIPAHU

>> Class of 1959: 60th reunion, Oct. 2-6 at Kilauea Military Camp (KMC) on Hawaii island, with a second event in 2019. Info: 677-4501, jhayashida07@gmail.com.

OTHER

>> Hawaii ’74: “Vegas in Hawaii” celebration Feb. 10 for ’74 graduates from Castle, ‘Iolani, Kaimuki, Kaiser, Kalani, McKinley, Pearl City and Roosevelt. Update contact information through individual school representatives.

>> Kubasaki High School (Okinawa): The Class of 1968 is holding its 50th reunion July in Las Vegas. Info: kubasaki68.reunion2018@gmail.com.

>> Palama Settlement alumni: “Alumni” who grew up in the Ka­lihi/Liliha/Palama neighborhood are invited to “Winged Wednesdays” gatherings held monthly at Palama Settlement, 810 N. Vineyard Blvd. To RSVP, call 845-3945 or email alumni@palamasettlement.org.


