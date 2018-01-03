 Man rescued from sailboat off Maui
By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on January 3, 2018 12:05 am 
An Australian man was rescued off Maui after he was blown off course during a journey from Panama to Australia in a homemade boat, the Coast Guard said Tuesday. Read More

