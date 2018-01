TODAY BASKETBALL PacWest men: Holy Names vs. Chaminade, 4 p.m. at McCabe Gym; Academy of Art vs. Hawaii Pacific, 6:30 p.m. at Neal Blaisdell Arena; Notre Dame de Namur at Hawaii Hilo, 7:30 p.m. PacWest Read More

TODAY

BASKETBALL

PacWest men: Holy Names vs. Chaminade, 4 p.m. at McCabe Gym; Academy of Art vs. Hawaii Pacific, 6:30 p.m. at Neal Blaisdell Arena; Notre Dame de Namur at Hawaii Hilo, 7:30 p.m.

PacWest women: Holy Names vs. Chaminade, 2 p.m. at McCabe Gym; Academy of Art vs. Hawaii Pacific, 4:30 p.m. at Neal Blaisdell Arena; Notre Dame de Namur at Hawaii Hilo, 5 p.m.

OIA East boys: Kahuku at Kalani, Kalaheo at Moanalua, Roosevelt at Kailua, Castle at Kaiser; JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

OIA West boys: Kapolei at Radford, Leilehua at Waianae, Pearl City at Campbell, Waipahu at Aiea, Nanakuli at Waialua; JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

SOCCER

OIA East boys: Kalani at McKinley, varsity boys follow 2:20 p.m. varsity girls; Castle at Kahuku, 5:30 p.m.; Kaiser at Kailua, JV starts at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow; Kaimuki at Roosevelt, varsity boys follow 5:30 p.m. varsity girls.

OIA East girls: Kalani at McKinley, 2:20 p.m.; Kahuku at Castle, Kailua at Kaiser, Kalaheo at Farrington, JV starts at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow

WRESTLING

High school girls: Pa‘ani Tournament, 5:30 p.m. at Punahou.

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

ILH Division I boys: ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m.; Punahou at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.; Saint Louis at Kamehameha, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Division I girls: Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Maryknoll at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.; Punahou at Sacred Hearts, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Division II boys: Damien at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.; University at St. Francis, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Division II girls: La Pietra at St. Francis, 5 p.m.; University vs. Le Jardin, 5 p.m., at Sacred Hearts; Hawaii Baptist at Damien, 6 p.m.

ILH Division III boys: At Hawaiian Mission—Island Pacific vs. Lanakila Baptist, 5 p.m.; Assets at Hawaiian Mission, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Division III girls: Hawaiian Mission at St. Andrew’s, 6 p.m.

OIA East girls: Kaimuki at Roosevelt; McKinley at Kaiser; Moanalua at Kailua; Kalaheo at Kahuku; Kalani at Castle. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

OIA West girls: Waialua at Kapolei (varsity only, 5:30 p.m.); Aiea at Radford varsity only, 5:30 p.m.); Campbell at Leilehua; Waianae at Mililani; Waipahu at Pearl City. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

SOCCER

ILH boys: Pac-Five at Saint Louis; Le Jardin vs. ‘Iolani, at Kapiolani Field 1; Damien at Punahou; Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha; games at 4 p.m.

SWIMMING & DIVING

College men & women: Wally Nakamoto Hawaii Diving Invitational—all day, at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

TENNIS

College women: Weinman Foundation Invitational—Teams TBD, at UH Tennis Complex.

WRESTLING

ILH boys: Pa‘ani Tournament, 8:15 a.m., at Punahou.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Texaco Rainbow Warrior Classic, USC vs. Juniata (Pa.), 4 p.m.; Stevens Institute of Technology vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. Matches at Stan Sheriff Center.

College men

East

Army 86, Loyola (Md.) 75

Boston U. 84, Bucknell 79

Buffalo 104, Toledo 94

Colgate 72, American U. 63

Hofstra 71, Northeastern 70

Lafayette 60, Holy Cross 48

Manhattan 101, Marist 96, OT

Navy 78, Lehigh 66

Vermont 62, Harvard 56

South

Auburn 94, Tennessee 84

Coll. of Charleston 93, Delaware 78

Elon 75, Towson 72

Jacksonville 105, Trinity Baptist 48

Kennesaw St. 98, Carver 75

Liberty 70, Charleston Southern 53

Louisville 77, Pittsburgh 51

Maryland 75, Penn St. 69

Mississippi St. 78, Arkansas 75

North Florida 104, Florida National 70

UMKC 79, SC-Upstate 77

UNC-Wilmington 107, Drexel 87

Vanderbilt 76, Alabama 75

William & Mary 84, James Madison 76

Midwest

Ball St. 72, E. Michigan 62

Cent. Michigan 75, Ohio 50

Georgetown 90, DePaul 81

IUPUI 67, Green Bay 63

Miami (Ohio) 77, Bowling Green 72

Michigan 75, Iowa 68

N. Illinois 75, Kent St. 61

Nebraska 70, Northwestern 55

Nebraska-Omaha 100, Doane 60

Rio Grande 96, Our Lady of the Lake 75

Texas Tech 85, Kansas 73

W. Michigan 87, Akron 75

Wisconsin 71, Indiana 61

Xavier 86, Butler 79

Southwest

Florida 83, Texas A&M 66

TCU 81, Baylor 78, OT

West

San Diego St. 77, Colorado St. 68

College women top 25

Butler 76, No. 21 Villanova 53

BIG WEST MEN

Today

UC Riverside at Cal State Fullerton

Thursday

Hawaii at Long Beach State

UC Irvine at UC Davis

UC Santa Barbara at Cal Poly

BIG WEST WOMEN

Thursday

Hawaii at Cal State Fullerton

Cal Poly at UC Riverside

Long Beach State at UC Santa Barbara

UC Davis at UC Irvine

OIA

Varsity boys

Farrington 62, Kaimuki 55

Leading scorers—Farr: Aaron Bagaoisan 13, Aeman Castro 11. Kaim: Fred Taulung 13.

Junior varsity

Kaimuki 60, Farrington 45

BIIF

Varsity girls

Keaau 58, Hawaii Prep 34

Leading scorers—Kea: Destine Williams 18, Kyra Banasihan 12. HPA: Megan Jarrell 16, Mikaela Chong 12.

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS STANDINGS

ILH

DIVISION I W L GB

Maryknoll 3 0 —

Kamehameha 4 1 —

‘Iolani 3 1 ½

Sacred Hearts 2 3 2

Mid-Pacific 2 3 2

Punahou 0 6 4½

DIVISION II W L GB

St. Francis 8 0 —

Hawaii Baptist 6 1 1½

Le Jardin 4 4 4

Hanalani 3 5 5

University 2 5 5½

Damien 2 6 6

La Pietra 0 7 7½

Kamehameha II 4 1 —

‘Iolani II 3 2 1

Punahou II 2 3 2

DIVISION III W L GB

Christian Academy 5 0 —

St. Andrew’s 3 2 2

Island Pacific 3 3 2½

Hawaiian Mission 2 3 3

Lanakila Baptist 0 5 5

OIA EAST

DIVISION I W L GB

Kalani 6 1 —

Kahuku 6 1 —

Kaiser 5 2 1

McKinley 4 3 2

Moanalua 4 3 2

Kaimuki 4 3 2

Farrington 4 4 2½

DIVISION II W L GB

Roosevelt 5 3 —

Kalaheo 1 6 3½

Castle 1 7 4

Kailua 0 7 4½

OIA WEST

DIVISION I W L GB

Campbell 7 0 —

Mililani 7 0 —

Radford 6 1 1

Nanakuli 6 2 1½

Leilehua 5 3 2½

Waianae 4 3 3

Kapolei 3 4 4

DIVISION II W L GB

Aiea 1 6 —

Pearl City 1 7 ½

Waialua 0 7 1

Waipahu 0 7 1

BOYS STANDINGS

ILH

DIVISION II W L GB

Hawaii Baptist 1 0 —

Damien 0 0 ½

Le Jardin 0 0 ½

St. Francis 0 0 ½

University 0 0 ½

Hanalani 0 1 1

DIVISION III W L GB

Christian Academy 2 0 —

Assets 1 0 ½

Island Pacific 0 1 1½

Hawaiian Mission 0 1 1½

Lanakila Baptist 0 1 1½

OIA EAST

DIVISION I W L GB

Kahuku 3 0 —

Kailua 2 1 1

Kalaheo 1 1 1½

Moanalua 1 2 2

Farrington 1 2 2

Kaiser 0 3 3

McKinley 0 3 3

DIVISION II W L GB

Kalani 3 0 —

Roosevelt 3 0 —

Kaimuki 1 2 2

Castle 0 1 2

OIA WEST

DIVISION I W L GB

Aiea 3 0 —

Campbell 3 0 —

Kapolei 3 0 —

Leilehua 1 1 1½

Radford 1 2 2

Mililani 0 3 3

Waianae 0 3 3

DIVISION II W L GB

Waipahu 2 0 —

Pearl City 2 1 ½

Waialua 0 2 2

Nanakuli 0 3 2½

PACWEST standings

MEN

School Conf. Pct. Overall

Azusa Pacific 5-1 .833 9-5

California Baptist 3-1 .750 10-2

Hawaii Pacific 2-1 .667 7-4

Hawaii Hilo 2-1 .667 3-7

Point Loma 3-2 .600 9-5

Dixie State 3-2 .600 6-6

Concordia 3-3 .500 9-5

Chaminade 2-2 .500 7-4

Academy of Art 3-3 .500 4-8

Dominican 2-2 .500 3-8

Holy Names 2-3 .400 6-8

Fresno Pacific 2-4 .333 4-10

NDNU 1-3 .250 2-8

Biola 0-5 .000 5-7

WOMEN

School Conf. Pct. Overall

Dominican 4-0 1.000 10-2

Azusa Pacific 5-1 .833 14-2

California Baptist 3-1 .750 6-6

Concordia 4-2 .667 7-5

Fresno Pacific 4-2 .667 6-8

Hawaii Pacific 2-1 .667 8-2

Point Loma 3-2 .600 8-4

NDNU 2-2 .500 5-7

Dixie State 2-3 .400 6-6

Hawaii Hilo 1-2 .333 3-3

Chaminade 1-3 .250 1-5

Biola 1-4 .200 3-7

Academy of Art 1-5 .167 2-12

Holy Names 0-5 .000 1-12

Today

Holy Names at Chaminade

Academy of Art at Hawaii Pacific

Biola at Dixie State

Dominican at California Baptist

Concordia at Point Loma

Fresno Pacific at Azusa Pacific

Notre Dame de Namur at Hilo