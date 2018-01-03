 Saint Juste invited to NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
January 3, 2018
Updated January 3, 2018 2:46pm

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii running back Diocemy Saint Juste greets head coach Nick Rolovich during Senior Night festivities after a football game in November at Aloha Stadium.

Former University of Hawaii running back Diocemy Saint Juste has been invited to play in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

The all-star game for pro prospects will be played Jan. 20 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. FS1 will televise the game.

“We’re excited for D,” said UH offensive coordinator Brian Smith, who coached the Rainbow Warrior running backs. “It’s something that’s well deserved for the type of career he’s had here.”

Saint Juste, who is 5 feet 9 and 190 pounds, set the Warriors’ regular-season record with 1,510 rushing yards in 2017. He is ranked 10th nationally in rushing yards and eighth with 125.8 rushing yards per game. NCAA statistics are calculated through the national championship game.

Saint Juste, who was raised in Florida, earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology last month.

Earlier, former UH offensive lineman Dejon Allen accepted an invitation to the East-West Shrine Game and safety Trayvon Henderson agreed to play in the Senior Bowl.

Comments (6)
