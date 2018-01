The H-1 westbound from Kalihi to Makiki by the Gulick Avenue overpass was reopened this afternoon after an accident closed several freeway lanes.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

The H-1 westbound from Kalihi to Makiki by the Gulick Avenue overpass was reopened this afternoon after an accident closed several freeway lanes.

The accident occurred just after noon and left debris on the freeway, according to a Honolulu police traffic alert.

Police re-opened all lanes at around 3 p.m.