 Low oxygen levels, coral bleaching getting worse in oceans
Associated Press
January 4, 2018
    This July 2010 photo provided by NOAA shows bleached corals at Ko Racha Yai, Thailand. A study released on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 finds that severe bleaching outbreaks are hitting coral reefs four times more often they used to a few decades earlier.

WASHINGTON >> Two new studies show global warming is making oceans sicker, depleting them of oxygen and harming delicate coral reefs more often.

The researchers say the lower oxygen levels are making marine life far more vulnerable. They say the problem is worsening and more complex than previously thought.

Oxygen is crucial for nearly all life in the oceans, except for a few microbes

A second study finds that severe bleaching outbreaks are hitting coral reefs four times more often than before as waters warm.

Both studies are in Thursday’s edition of the journal Science.

