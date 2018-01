An undercover prostitution operation netted the arrest of a 28-year-old man Wednesday in Waikiki, police said.

An undercover prostitution operation netted the arrest of a 28-year-old man Wednesday in Waikiki, police said.

At 4:50 p.m., the man was arrested at 1956 Ala Moana Blvd. for investigation of two counts of promoting prostitution.

Shortly thereafter, two women, ages 22 and 35, were also arrested at the same location for investigation of prostitution.

The women were released after posting $500 bail.