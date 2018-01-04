Man dies after hit-and-run on Nimitz viaduct

Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in the Kalihi area.

The hit-and-run occurred in the area of the Nimitz viaduct at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said a 35-year-old Wahiawa man was traveling eastbound on the H-1 freeway in a vehicle when he struck a barrier.

He sustained injuries in the crash. At some point, the man exited his vehicle and attempted to walk toward the shoulder of the freeway when, for unknown reasons, went over a concrete guardrail and plunged 40 feet onto North Nimitz Highway, about a half-mile west of the H-1 freeway east onramp.

While he was laying on the roadway, a vehicle struck the man and fled the scene.

Emergency Medical Services transported him in critical condition to a trauma hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

This is the second traffic-related fatality on Oahu this year.

Police are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to call the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division at 723-3413.