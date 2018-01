Witnesses thwarted an attempt by a 57-year-old man to rob an 18-year-old woman Wednesday in Waikiki, police said.

The man threatened the woman and attempted to take her property at about 4:40 p.m.., police said.

He allegedly used force against a 64-year-old woman trying to help the younger woman.

Bystanders detained the man until police arrived and arrested him for investigation of second-degree robbery.

He was arrested at 2005 Kalia Road.